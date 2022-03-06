Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

