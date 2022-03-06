Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 4.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $202,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.41. 1,074,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

