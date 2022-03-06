Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $489,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE:ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,075 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,569. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

