Brookstone Capital Management Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

ICF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

