Brokers Set Expectations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.25 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

