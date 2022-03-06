Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €112.69

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.69 ($126.62).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at €86.23 ($96.89) on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.45.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.