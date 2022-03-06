Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 702,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,389. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

