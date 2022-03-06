Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $6.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

