Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $57.33

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,631 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 891,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,027. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

