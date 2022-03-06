Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £156.99

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £156.99 ($210.64).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

FLTR opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is £123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($264.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

