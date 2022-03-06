Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Price Target at $10.83

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

