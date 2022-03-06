Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $353.33

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.