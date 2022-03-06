Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $353.33

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.