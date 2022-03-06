Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$47.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

AFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

AFN opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.36. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm has a market cap of C$707.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

