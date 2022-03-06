Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 61,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,725. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.