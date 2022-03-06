Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 61,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,725. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
