Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 233,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,829. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.