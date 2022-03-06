Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.01. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

