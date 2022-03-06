Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. Celsius has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

