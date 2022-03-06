Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

AMD stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

