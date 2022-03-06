Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will report $366.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.33 million to $373.40 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,292. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

