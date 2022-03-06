Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.85. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

SJM stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $133.78. 1,451,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,346. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

