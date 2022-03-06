Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,875. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

