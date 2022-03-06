Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.