Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,281,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

