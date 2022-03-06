Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 478,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

