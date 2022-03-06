Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report $19.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

