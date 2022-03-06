British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:BTI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 6,960,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,814. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

