BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

