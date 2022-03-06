Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

