BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 1,734,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,463. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

