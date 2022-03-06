Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
