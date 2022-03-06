Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

