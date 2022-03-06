Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.72

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 85065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

