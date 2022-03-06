Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.01

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 215150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

