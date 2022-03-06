BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 131035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of £14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.42.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

