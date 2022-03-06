BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BWAY stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

