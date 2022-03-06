Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 134,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

