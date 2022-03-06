Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $154.52

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$154.52 and last traded at C$155.23, with a volume of 43527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 72.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

