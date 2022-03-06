BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.54

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 46053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

