Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 13,076,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

