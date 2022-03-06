BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

