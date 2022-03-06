BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 42,348 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN opened at $22.67 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

