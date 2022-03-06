BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 42,348 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MYGN opened at $22.67 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.
In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Myriad Genetics Profile (Get Rating)
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.