BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.