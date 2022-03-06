BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 27,798 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

