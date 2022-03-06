BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

