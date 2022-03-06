BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

