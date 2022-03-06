BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

