BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $718,000 in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $2,967,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

