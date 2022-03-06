BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $171.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

