BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,628 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

