Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

