Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

BXSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

